One student from North East High School got the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday.

Abrianna Pennington, 17, was selected to perform in the Honors Choral and Wind Ensemble Performance. She said she is an alto two in the honors treble choir and performed alongside people from all over the world.

Pennington was nominated to apply for the performance, and after an audition, she was selected as a finalist. She added that she arrived in New York City on Wednesday and rehearsed every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It feels like a dream. It really really does because I never imagined myself performing in such a grand building like Carnegie Hall, so it truly is as the name is an honor to be in the Honors Performance Series performing in front of New Yorkers and a congregation of people that adore the same thing that you aspire,” said Abrianna Pennington.

The performance at the historic venue was on Saturday afternoon.