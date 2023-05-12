Students from the North East School District were stocking trout Friday morning into Lake Pleasant.

Dozens of elementary school students who grew trout from eggs in their classroom released more than 1,000 fish into the lake.

It’s part of Mercyhurst University’s new after-school program called “STEM and Vine.” The Pennsylvania Department of Education funded the initiative to provide students with hand on opportunities to learn about local agriculture and ecosystems.

The program director said the day is about more than just stocking trout.

“Hopefully through our STEM and Vine initiative, which really focuses on the agricultural community of North East and the local watersheds. We are creating gateway opportunities for our students to become activists and stewards of their land and watersheds that they reside in,” said Dr. Amy Burniston, STEM and Vine director, Mercyhurst University.

Students will also visit Gibson Park and other areas in North East for other STEM-related activities including a scavenger hunt.