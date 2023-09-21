It’s the North East community’s time to shine this weekend as the region will be in the spotlight for doing what it is known for.

The North East Wine Fest begins Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.

It’s a weekend of wine, mead and other fare from 10 wineries. It’s also live music, crafts, artisans, food and a bike ride through wine country.

Admission to the fest is free, but a pass must be purchased to sample the wines. The wine fest will be held at Gibson Park in North East.