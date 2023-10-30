A local winery put away the alcohol Sunday afternoon to welcome a bunch of little ghosts and goblins.

The “Grape Trail of Treats” took place at Arrowhead Wine Cellars Sunday in North East.

North East children and their families stopped by to do some trick-or-treating, sample free grape juice from Mobilia Fruit Farms, free apple cider from Burch Farms and free ice cream samples from the Straw Hat.

In all, more than a dozen North East businesses were on hand passing out candy.

And with the North East police and fire departments on hand, the kids could get pictures with real firefighters on fire trucks and real police officers.