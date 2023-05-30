The Erie Harbor North Pier Headlight, commonly referred to as the North Pier Lighthouse, is up for realty disposal by the federal government’s General Services Administration (GSA).

It is not up for sale or auction but rather is open to non-profit entities eligible.

Currently, the federal government owns the site but will be distributed following an application process.

WJET spoke with one local nonprofit that is hoping to receive the lighthouse.

“We believe that because of Erie’s maritime heritage or industrial heritage, these light stations and lighthouses are really important for our local history, for national history and play a huge role in the community perspective and gem that Erie is today,” said Averie Shaughnessy-Comfort, executive director of Lake Erie Lights.

Regardless of who owns it, the Coast Guard will still maintain the light and it will still serve as an active beacon to guide travelers.