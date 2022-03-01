Northwest Bank is making a big donation to help local organizations.

A total of $125,000 will be divided between the Mercy Center for Women, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA, Sisters of Saint Joseph, Saint Martin Center and YMCA of Greater Erie.

The money is part of the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Each of the organizations will use the money for community reinvestment initiatives.