The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) honored a maintenance employee was honored for their exemplary service in helping a resident in need.

Mercer County roadway program technician Samantha VanDyke was given the “Workplace Hero” award for her actions on Dec. 4, 2023, where she helped an older woman in a medical emergency.

“Public service is the foundation of PennDOT and what drives our employees to strive for excellence in everything we do. Our staff is trained with safety at the forefront of our community service. Samantha is a shining example of that philosophy,” said Brian McNulty, District 1 executive. “She was observant in her duties, identified a person in need, and took action without hesitation in order to ensure the safety of a stranger.”

VanDyke was driving along Route 418 near the City of Farrell on Dec. 4 when she noticed an older woman lying in her driveway and went to investigate. The woman had reportedly fallen and been lying on the ground in 40-degree weather for about 20 minutes before VanDyke saw her.

Along with calling 911, VanDyke used her jacket to keep the woman warm. She and another motorist, who also stopped, stayed with the woman until the ambulance arrived.

“This incident serves as a great example of VanDyke’s overall attitude of service to others,” said Aaron Fox, assistant district executive – maintenance. “She is respected among her peers for her friendly and efficient approach in the workplace and her caring actions towards others.”

For PennDOT, VanDyke handles the damage claim recovery process for Mercer County residents, manages the inventory at stockyards, assists with roadside operations in the county and helps coordinate charity efforts among the employees.

VanDyke, who will mark her 10th anniversary with PennDOT this month, was previously given a county-level award for her quick actions to help the woman that day.