Two people were transported to the hospital after a man was rescued from a fire that broke out at an Erie home.

At the corner of Liberty and West 28th Streets, a good Samaritan may have saved a man’s life after a fire left several residents homeless.

A quiet morning took a turn as a residential home broke out in flames.

A motorist was driving on Liberty Street when they noticed a woman on a porch yelling. According to the Erie fire inspector, the motorist pulled over to investigate and found the women saying that there is someone trapped on the second floor.

“Tried to go into the apartment, got a couple of feet in and because of the amount of smoke that was in there he had to leave. Went down the stairs, caught his breath a little bit, and said, ‘I have to try again,’” said Donald Sauer, chief fire inspector for the City of Erie Fire Department.

The second time crawling on the floor, following a man’s voice.

“He started to feel around, and he started to feel the skin on a part of the gentleman’s body,” Sauer said.

When Erie crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

“Within about 10 minutes, we had the fire down. It was under control in about 20 minutes. Heavy fire damage on the second floor, some water damage on the first floor. Crews did a great job of knocking it down quick and we were able to make that rescue,” said Adam Gatti, captain of the City of Erie Fire Department.

The second-floor resident is in critical condition and was transported by air to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. The motorist was taken to Saint Vincent for smoke inhalation, but has since been discharged. The first-floor family was physically unharmed, and two cats were reportedly rescued.

The city’s chief fire inspector said that the quick actions of the passing motorist may have made all the difference.

“That was an unbelievable act that he did. You know he didn’t know the people; he was just driving down the street and he heard someone scream and he ran into the building. So if he wouldn’t have gone in there, our guys would have been another couple of minutes trying to get him out. With the smoke that thick in there, a couple of minutes can mean the difference between life or death,” Chief Sauer explained.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting those affected with lodging and necessities.