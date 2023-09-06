Now’s the time to stare up at the sun, well not literally, but now is the time to note the sun’s position in the sky.

On April 8, 2024, Erie will be in the path of a total solar eclipse when the moon will pass directly in front of the sun for a short period blocking the sun’s rays.

According to VisitErie, starting Sept. 6 at 3:16 p.m., and for the next three days at this same time, the sun will be in its exact position in the sky as it will be during the eclipse in April of next year.

So looking up now and making note of the sun’s location will help folks stage where they should be during the eclipse this spring.