Friday was UPMC’s annual Nursing Symposium at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The day was filled with keynote speakers who were there to inspire and motivate nurses.

The chief nursing officer said these speakers give exposure and the event is a great initiation into the healthcare profession.

“As you look at nursing and health care in general, change is in the air. Entering into the nursing profession, like many of these students are, represents opportunity. Change brings opportunity and new directions and career development that may not have been available before. This is a great entry and sort of sampler about what’s out there and what’s possible,” said Jim Donnelly, chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care services at UPMC Hamot.

Donnelly said Friday was all about focusing on the mission and purpose of nursing.