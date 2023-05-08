There’s a nursing shortage across the county, but the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot is confronting the shortage.

Post-COVID-19, the nursing workforce across the county has been gutted. Karen Morahan with the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot said many people left the hospitals to engage in contracts with travel nursing.

“So at this point, we are really trying to repair the health care system and build the pipeline of nurses to replace the people that have left healthcare completely,” said Morahan.

But they are confronting the shortage — they graduated 48 students in December most of them were hired at UPMC Hamot.

“That was really the purpose of putting the school where it is in our city and making it an acceptable education for folks for people who didn’t see themselves attending a four-year institutution,” Morahan added.

WJET also spoke with a nursing student who said it’s such a rewarding job, but there are not enough of them.

“The nurses there are always there to advocate for you. You want somebody in your corner and when you have somebody that is deligating with purposeful execution, it’s critical because there is something truly magical about the experience,” said Alex Guzman, nursing student, UPMCpmc

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity actually. You go to this UPMC school and you are almost like guaranteed a job in some kind of nursing facility because you can never outsource nursing,” Guzman added.

Their current class has nearly 80 students. A new class is starting in August and will bring in 125 students. They are also considering adding weekend or evening classes.

If you are considering becoming a nurse, the school also offers shadowing opportunities to see what they do on a day-to-day basis.