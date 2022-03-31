One sure sign of spring in Erie is now underway as the city’s odd-even street parking regulations give way to warmer weather.

From now until the end of November, the odd-even system used for snow removal is replaced with a one day a week no parking regulation. That gives Erie crews a day to street sweep or do pothole patching without having parked cars get in the way.

Streets needing more repairs should be marked with days when the repairs will be taking place.

You are asked to pay attention to the signs that are posted in your neighborhood so that your parked vehicle doesn’t interfere with ongoing work.