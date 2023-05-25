Tourists and Erie residents alike now have an added attraction when visiting Erie’s waterfront.

Scott Enterprises has installed a miniature 18-hole golf course, Oliver’s Bayfront Mini Golf, that celebrates Erie history with plaques at every hole.

The eco-friendly course is permeable, which will eliminate the pooling of water after it rains.

The senior president of Scott Enterprises said he thought it would be beneficial to have a golf course along the water for boaters and patrons of Oliver’s Beer Garden.

“There were some people that came down and played and they said they really enjoyed it. We look forward to the weekend. We know the weather is going to be very cooperative, so we expect it to be busy,” said Nick Scott, senior president, Scott Enterprises.

The course opened to the public Wednesday. Admission to play is $10.