Sunday is Father’s Day, it’s a time to recognize all of the dads, grandpas, father figures and mentors alike who have helped to shape the people that we are today.

Father’s Day looks different for many people, but those lucky enough to be a dad say it’s one of the best feelings in the world.

“I am probably one of the proudest people to be a father. These are my children and it’s a blessing,” said Jason Rupczyk, a proud local dad.

Fatherhood doesn’t have one definition. Being a father is about more than just getting the kids up and ready to go to school or feeding them when they’re hungry says Jason Rupczyk, a father of two.

His story of fatherhood is unique. He and his wife say they’re thankful to have an opportunity to be parents despite everything they’ve been through.

“Zane is adopted. My daughter is adopted. We couldn’t have children of our own, so for me, this day is an enormous day for me,” Rupczyk said.

And from their inability to have children, they’ve come to appreciate the small things. Rupczyk says to him, Father’s Day isn’t about the recognition or the thanks, it’s a proud moment knowing he’s able to raise his kids, Zane and Rosie.

He hopes to be able to be there for his children whenever they need him.

“You’re raising them to be respectful and polite, making sure that they’re good kids. And as parents, and especially fathers, we have to be good role models for these kids. We’ve got to make sure that they’re raised and treated the way they’re supposed to be treated,” Rupczyk explained,

Fatherhood is certainly a lot of work, but the payoff in watching children grow and develop into adults is immensely rewarding.

But until then, Rupczyk is going to cherish every memory, moment, and trip to the Erie zoo with Zane and Rosie.

“To me, being a father is one of the greatest things in the world. It really is. I’m a proud person every day to know I have my son and my daughter,” Rupczyk declared.

To all of the dads and father figures out there, thank you, and happy Father’s Day.