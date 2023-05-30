Folks are able to share their artistic abilities with the Erie community and share some new skills.

The Inner-City Neighborhood Art House held one of its open studios Tuesday morning. The studio provides you with the materials and supplies. There are also instructors and artists there to help out.

The free open studio allows you to learn about art, improve your skills and work together.

“There is a nice sense of community here because people can talk to each other, they can talk to the instructors, and we can kind of customize it. At this time, we are not as large, that it is not possible to help with different art forms that people are interested in,” said Sarah Everett, Inner-City Neighborhood Art House.

The popular event takes place every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, but they will take a hiatus from June 20 to Aug. 1.