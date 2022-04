There’s more signs that the summer season is quickly approaching for Erie’s waterfront.

Friday marked opening day at Rum Runners on East Dobbins Landing.

The business will be open until midnight and a D.J. will be providing the music beginning at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, a huge sale is being planned with t-shirts and sweatshirts to choose from. That’s set to take place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Bicentennial Tower to help kick off opening weekend.