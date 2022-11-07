The Erie County Courthouse will be lit up green for the next week as part of “Operation Green Light”.

It’s an effort to raise awareness about the unique challenges that veterans face ahead of Veterans Day. Those involved with this initiative said that by shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

“Operation Green Light” is a national movement to show solidarity with veterans and the struggles that they may have: including unemployment, homelessness, physical handicaps, mental health substance abuse, PTSD and more.

It also is a means to educate people about the resources available on a local, state and federal level for veterans. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis encourages people to install a green light of their own to show support and said that the light can help spark a conversation about veterans.

Meanwhile, the director of the Veterans Affairs of Erie County said it’s a simple gesture that veterans are more than deserving of.

“There’s so much support out there for them. This being the week of Veteran’s Day week, it’s a pretty special week for them, just to bring everything into perspective. There are millions of vets out there, and there are just so many services available to them. We’ve just gotta get them to come and see us,” said Joe Benacci, director, Veterans Affairs of Erie County.

You can find more resources to support our veterans by visiting Erie Vet Center and the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs.