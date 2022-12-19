A tradition continues this winter as hundreds of new winter coats are donated to children at a local early learning center.

For 14 years, PNC Bank has worked with Operation Warm Coat to get brand new jackets to children in our area.

This year, PNC donated more than 1,000 coats to children in Erie and five other neighboring counties.

On Monday, dozens of students at the St. Martin Early Learning Center on State Street received coats, hats and gloves.

The director of the center explained why this effort is so important.

“As an early leaning center, it’s really important for us to get the kids outside when the weather permits, get them moving. So having a coat, hat, gloves, boots, to get outside and just have fun and be a kid is super important for us. It really warms our hearts to see these types of programs,” said Angie Rentschler, director, St. Martin Early Learning Center.

Students from an additional 21 centers in our region will receive a winter coat today.