Help promote Earth Month along West Bayfront streets by planting a free tree.

In collaboration with Penn State Extension, LEAF and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Our West Bayfront is offering free street trees to interested residents within the Our West Bayfront service footprint.

Through the program, residents will be able to choose from three variations of crab apple trees and will work with Our West Bayfront to ensure that the tree is beneficial to the ecosystem, fits within state and local ordinances and set up for long-term care and maintenance plans.

This initiative is part of Tree Pennsylvania, a Pa. Urban & Community Forestry Council, and their Bare Root Tree Program that assists communities recommit to urban and community forests with bare root trees.

If you are interested in learning about having a tree, you can find more information online.