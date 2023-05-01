(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A community initiative to expand agriculture on Erie’s streets reaches a new milestone.

With support from Gannon University volunteers, our West Bayfront and Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) have successfully planted another 20 street trees in the West Bayfront area.

According to a release, this has been part of an initiative by Our West Bayfront to identify blocks in West Bayfront that have very few street trees, and the group is continuing to work with residents who are interested in receiving and taking care of a free street.

Last week, as a part of Gannon University’s ‘Day of Caring,’ LEAF staff and volunteers were able to begin planting 20 trees. This week, LEAF staff finished the planting and staking of the trees.

Three residential locations received a street tree, and the rest were planted at Rick Weaver Buick GMC, a partner of Our West Bayfront. Twenty trees were also planted in the fall of 2022 at residential locations in the West Bayfront area.

To learn more about the initiative and program parameters, go online or call 814-871-7960.