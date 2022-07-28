Our West Bayfront, the community revitalization group, is seeking input from the community as they prepare to improve Gridley Park at West 6th and Liberty streets.

Organizers announced plans for the project and asked Erie residents to participate in a survey for guidance.

The group already has plans for some changes, including:

More lighting

Places for people to congregate

Improvements for pedestrians

Officials with Our West Bayfront said they hope that community input will help them see how the community wants to use the public space.

“We have a lot of events that take place here, but we think that we have some facilities that could be added to make those events like concerts and get-togethers easier to happen here. Kids love to play in the park so we want to make sure that they’ve got great spaces to play in, and then we have some beautiful landscaping that we think could be improved,” said Anna Frantz, executive director, Our West Bayfront.

Residents can participate in the survey by clicking here.