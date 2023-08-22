Fuller Hose Fire Company has seen an outpouring of support from business owners, local leaders and families who are doing what they can to show their support during this difficult time.

The death of volunteer firefighter Shawn Giles on Sunday afternoon has brought the community together as a support for Fuller Hose and affected family members to lean on.

North East residents said Fuller Hose Fire Company is the heartbeat of their community, and they want to make their appreciation for local first responders known.

The public information officer of Fuller Hose explained the outpouring of support has been overwhelming, in a positive way.

He added since Shawn Giles’ passing, they’ve seen acts of kindness on a daily basis, if not an hourly basis.

“One of the members was here early and a little old woman pulled up and handed him $5 and she said ‘It’s all that I have but I want to make sure the family gets it.’ I mean, how do you put words to that?” said Chris Skrekla, public information officer for the Fuller Hose Co.

Tuesday night, the owners of Conti Painting & More volunteered to pressure wash and clean the exterior of the fire hall.

The owners said they didn’t want the members to worry about the way anything looks with all of the preparations for the funeral on Friday.

Another business owner was asked by the company members and Giles’ family to help document the day with multimedia services.

She said the firefighters are like family to her, and the community wouldn’t be what it is without their hard work.

“Your first responders are so important. They’re so essential to the safety of your community. It’s the silly little things to the life-threatening things they’re there for,” said Eve Frank, operator of Erie Wedding and Events Services.

But it’s not just community members showing their support through services and gestures. The Fairfield Hose Co. is also helping out the fire department.

Engines from Fairfield showed up to serve dinner to company members and their families.

“We had a line of duty death at Fairfield and Fullers was a big supporter in helping us, so we’re happy to return the favor. When it comes to these situations, we have to make sure that we come together. It’s important to show our support across all avenues of emergency services and responders. A situation like this affects everyone,” said Jeff Hawryliw, president/assistant chief of the Fairfield Hose Co.

The company said all gestures have been appreciated, but if you truly want to give anything, they say a handshake and a thank you if you see a first responder in public is plenty.