More than 2,000 people gathered at Presque Isle a the crack of dawn for a special Thanksgiving tradition.

The Erie Runners Club held its annual Turkey Trot on a fine fall morning. Trotters had the option to run a 5K, 10K or both.

While many see the race as a Thanksgiving tradition, others use it to set personal goals.

“I always thought to be a runner you had to be fast at it, so when I finally realized that I could slow down and go at my own pace, that’s when it stuck. As I adjusted to my own pace, I started to have little, tiny milestones for myself, and every time I hit one of those, it just makes me feel like I could do something I never thought I could do,” said Kate Thiem, ran in the 5K and 10K Turkey Trot.

