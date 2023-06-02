(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Looking at ways to cut down on waste and improve the environment, Millcreek Township hosted its annual community recycling event at Millfair Compost Center on May 20.

Now, their results have been released.

According to a release, volunteers collected over 20,000 pounds, or 10 tons, of tires, paper to shred, appliances, batteries, textiles, scrap metal and more. Of the total weight collected, 8,824 pounds were paper.

“We were happy to see several hundred members of the community that are so passionate about recycling come through in strong numbers,” said Jessica Stutzman, community relations and sustainability director.

This proper disposal saves:

75 trees

30,88 gallons of water

48.53 barrels of oil

13.24 cubic yards of landfill space

The largest amounts of other items collected at the event are:

8,000 lbs of tires

71 units of appliances

1 box truck of construction and demolition waste

7,580 lbs of scrap metal

In terms of recycling, the paper was turned into facial tissue, tires became rubber mulch, construction and demolition waste was donated to Habitat for Humanity, Erie City Mission received a truck of textiles and scrap metal appliances were given to professional recycling companies.

Millfair Compost Center is located at 2301 Millfair Road and is open seven days a week for the public. Hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.

Go online here to learn more about Millfair Compost Center under Departments and browse items available to purchase or be collected.