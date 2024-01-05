(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Additional funding will go to boost stormwater infrastructure developments at a local college.

A $308,098 grant will be heading to Gannon University will help ensure both the university and surrounding areas have efficient stormwater infrastructure.

According to a release, the Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener Program awarded the funding to implement “stormwater best management practices on the university’s campus.”

“Properly investing in Erie’s stormwater infrastructure will directly impact the health, safety, and fiscal solvency of our community. These ‘forward-thinking’ type projects will help ensure the next generation of Erie County residents have a solid foundation to continue building upon,” said state Rep. Pat Harkins, member of the Great Lakes Commission.

“Being proactive when it comes to stormwater infrastructure is a sound investment as it prevents devastating flooding that could not only result in tremendous damage costing millions of dollars, but also put members of our community in harm’s way…Thankfully, this grant will help ease the stress on our region’s stormwater infrastructure, allowing it to handle more potent storms,” state Rep Bob Merski said.

The Growing Greener Program was created over 25 years ago to counteract the Commonwealth’s environmental concerns and use in local projects. You can learn more about the project with this link.