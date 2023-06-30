A newly formed foundation in Erie is paying it forward to nonprofits.

The Lutheran Foundation for Long-Term Living doled out more than $400,000 to three nonprofit groups on Friday.

Those donations went to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Pennsylvania Life Providers Alliance and Strawberry Fields, Incorporated.

Strawberry Fields, Inc. operates in Centre County. They provide licensed community homes to people with intellectual disabilities.

In these homes, their clients receive encouragement and assistance for independence, growth and community involvement. Strawberry Fields Inc. received more than $370,000 on Friday.

“In the last few years, as our individuals have aged, they have not been able to stay in this home that they have come to believe is their forever home. So this money here is going to make a huge impact for those individuals and increase our ability to keep these folks in their homes until the very end,” said Cindy Pasquinelli, CEO of Strawberry Fields, Inc.

Holy Trinity Church received $67,000 and the Pennsylvania Life Providers Alliance received $60,000.

The Lutheran Foundation for Long-Term Living expects to give out more than $4 million in grants this year.