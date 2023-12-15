The Knights of Columbus are helping mothers this holiday season.

At the St. Mark Catholic Center on East Grandview Boulevard, the Knights of Columbus donated a check for $66,000 to the Women’s Care Center of Erie.

It’s from the second annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser which collects money for expecting and new mothers.

One organizer explained where the funds are going this year, and the executive director of the Women Care Center said this funding will help mothers in need.

“Which will go towards the purchase of a new ultrasound machine, state-of-the-art, for their facility on Peach Street here in Erie. The rest of the money will go towards the operational expenses of a mobile ultrasound unit van,” said Philip Legler

“There a lot of hardship that the Knights, with their fundraising through this baby bottle campaign, will allow us just to bless and help these girls get through Christmas,” said Randy Newport, executive director of the Women’s Care Center of Erie.

Last year, the baby bottle fundraiser raised money that made it possible for the women’s center to purchase that mobile ultrasound unit.