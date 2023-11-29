Christmas came early for dozens of local charities Tuesday night thanks to the generosity of a local car dealership.

Palmiero Toyota hosted its 14th annual Give Back program where 48 lucky charities, selected by the community, got to drive through the service department and pick up a check.

In all, more than $65,125 was awarded to the nonprofits. The charity with the most votes this year was the Pennsylvania Stitchers of Valor. They received $2,500 from the Palmiero family and a matching $2,500 grant from Toyota.

“It’s just all fun to come in here and just see how it plays out and all the charities that are here. They all come out winners, whether it’s $500 or $5,000, they’re still winners in this group,” said Collene Munn, PA Stitchers of Valor.

Palmiero Toyota donates a portion of the proceeds from every car sold throughout the year to its Give Back program. This year, they donated $50,000.