Over 70 kids will spend the week at the Erie Humane Society for its third annual Rescue Day Camp.

The five-day camp gives campers the opportunity to learn more about what it takes to care for animals. The campers range in age from seven to 14 years old.

While at camp, the kids will play with the shelter animals, learn about the basics of animal care, and make a small garden to feed the rabbits.

“My favorite part has been probably this, seeing all the dogs, or we just made like decorated compost bins, and I had a lot of fun doing that with all the other people doing the camp,” said Brooklyn Bond, 10-year-old camper.

“So when you’re older you are able to protect animals and keep them as safe as possible,” said Liam Reitzell, 9-year-old camper.

Both campers said they are looking forward to doing activities all week with the animals.