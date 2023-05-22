A local nonprofit celebrated its success in the community while looking ahead at what still needs to be done in West Bayfront neighborhoods.

Our West Bayfront took time on Monday to recognize the work that has been done in the community.

“To acknowledge the accomplishments that together as a community we have made over the last six years in the work of revitalizing the West Bayfront neighborhoods and to thank our partners and supporters for everything they’ve contributed,” said Anna Frantz, executive director of Our West Bayfront.

“It is inspiring for people to get up early on a Monday morning, come out and sit to hear about what we’re doing and to participate. That’s what makes this work all worth doing,” said Candace Battles, chair of the Our West Bayfront Board of Directors.

And thanks to their network of partners, Frantz said there are more events taking place throughout the year for family-friendly fun.

“West Bayfront is kicking off soon at Bayview Park. We have the Erie Philharmonic coming up for our concert this summer. Of course, National Night Out at Gridley Park is always a great event,” Frantz added.

But Battles said their mission of neighborhood revitalization will also continue.

“We have several properties that we are ready to rehabilitate to provide low-income quality housing for neighbors. There are a number of projects that are in different stages of completion,” said Battles.