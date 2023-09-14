Stewards of Pennsylvania’s great outdoors brought it inside for a town hall meeting.

Dozens of people joined in the meeting as the Game Commission fielded questions about various subjects dealing with wildlife, both regionally and state wide.

The meeting was held to get public input, to bring to their commission meeting being held Friday and Saturday at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

“We want to offer these opportunities for folks to get their questions answered whatever questions they may have, whether it’s simple things about wildlife in and around the home, to more detailed questions about hunting, the state gamelands system, regulations or what have you,” said Richard Cramer, wildlife regional director for the PA Game Commission.

Dozens of people were on hand at the Erie County Conservation District building.