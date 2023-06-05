The deputy secretary from the Pennsylvania Office of Long-Term Living visited the Life Erie Center on Monday.

Juliet Marsala and the Pa. Office of Long-Term Living help to assist elderly people and adults with disabilities all throughout the commonwealth.

Marsala said they hope to learn more about the needs of Erie’s population and find ways to provide care and assistance more effectively.

“We’re also visiting centers for independent living, agencies on aging and community centers so that we can hear from folks on how we can improve our services and how we can help folks decide on how they want to live their lives in the communities of their choice,” said Marsala.

Erie is their first stop on a statewide tour to hear about the needs of different communities.