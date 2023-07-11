Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary made a stop in Erie Tuesday to highlight employment efforts.

Secretary Nancy Walker started her statewide tour in Erie to promote resources available to PA workers. She toured a local CareerLink facility alongside community leaders.

They also discussed the way CareerLink continues to help workers build skills and prepare for the job application process.

“What we really need to do is be able to find workers. So look for workers in non-traditional places, re-entry communities and make sure that we’re getting to students in schools to talk about career alternatives to college,” Walker said.

She continued, “But to really be more responsive as employers to needs of workers to make sure that we find quality workers and give them good livings and make them want to stay employed with their employer.”

Employment numbers in Erie have not been this high since 1976.