A North East firefighter who lost in a tragic accident last month was honored on the Pennsylvania Senate floor on Wednesday.

Shawn Giles was a veteran of the Fuller Hose Company. On Aug. 20, Giles was directing traffic while responding to a call when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

On Sept. 20, Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin introduced a condolence resolution remembering Giles and his service to the community.

“My deepest condolences to his entire family, friends and the Fuller Hose Company for their loss because they were his family as well as for a moment of silence to honor the life and service of firefighter Shawn Giles. Thank you, Madam President,” said Sen. Dan Laughlin.

“Before we vote on this condolence resolution, will the members, as well as all staff and guests, please rise for a moment of silence,” said Pa. Senate President Kim Ward

The resolution was unanimously approved by the Pennsylvania Senate.