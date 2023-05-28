With Memorial Day right around the corner, the Erie Community is celebrating and honoring all of those who have served and fought to protect our country’s freedom.

Especially remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

As we gather this weekend and tomorrow for picnics and family gatherings, it’s important to take a moment and think about those who put their lives on the line and their devotion to our communities.

It was the 137th Commemoration of Memorial Day at the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home. A proud tradition honoring all members of the military from past and present.

“Having the community come out and support an event like this really means a lot to our veterans and our population because it signifies that their service hasn’t been forgotten,” said Ken Vybiral, volunteer resources coordinator for the Soldiers and Sailors’ Home.

Brave members of our military have answered the call to duty when asked, and some of them unfortunately don’t make it home.

Some have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

As part of the ceremony, names of veterans who have died in the past year are read, followed with the hollow striking of a bell.

“I think it means a lot to not only the family members that come back to commemorate, but to the fellow veterans that they lived with here to hear their names called one last time,” Vybiral said.

The Soldiers and Sailors Home is unique because of the veterans’ cemetery, where countless people come to visit lost loved ones.

Soldiers and Sailors is the only state veteran’s home in the commonwealth that has an active veteran’s cemetery, aptly cared for and marked this weekend with a sea of red white and blue flags.

“It tends to be a very busy weekend for our cemetery. Family and friends will come back through throughout the weekend and our own veterans will take time to walk back,” Vybiral went on to say.

“Stop for two minutes and just remember the 1.1 million Americans, men and women, fathers, daughters, sisters, uncles that gave their life. And for people they don’t even know,” said Joe Benacci, director of veteran’s services for Erie County. “I’ve always said, let’s honor the dead by serving the living. That’s what we’re doing here today.”

Be sure to take time to thank a veteran for their service and sacrifice sometime this weekend.