The chapel of the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home was filled with music and honor Wednesday morning.

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home commemorated Flag Day with a Cold War recognition ceremony. The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs honored 118 veterans that reside at the home.

Certificates were handed out by a veteran and military affairs spokesperson from U.S. Representatives Mike Kelly’s office.

The resource coordinator stated 80% of their home is made up of residents that served during the Cold War era.

“It was an era of high intentions around the world, particularly between the United States and the Soviet Union. Those veterans could have been called at any minute to stand for our county, so the fact that they enlisted and we’re willing to serve during that time I think really speaks volumes to their service to our country,” said Ken Vybiral, PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The Cold War era was from March 12, 1947 to December 26, 1991.