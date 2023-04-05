(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Looking to begin a career in the medical field or enhance it? The Erie County Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) has just the opportunity you may be looking for.

The PSSH recently announced that they will be holding a job fair on Thursday, April 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their facility, located at 560 East Third St. They are looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and nurse aid trainees.

“The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home is an ideal workplace for health care professionals to grow their skills in a rewarding career taking care of men and women who served our nation,” said Cheri Spacht, PSSH commandant.

Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made on the day of the event; attendees are asked to please bring two forms of identification.

The PSSH said they would continue to host their weekly Walk-In Wednesdays hiring events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the year.

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home is among the six veterans homes operated by the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and offers competitive pay, time off and retirement, as well more benefits. Applications can be submitted online here.

For questions regarding the PSSH job fair, those interested can call 814-878-4943 or visit the Veterans Homes website.