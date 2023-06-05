Monday marks the start of HistERIE Week highlighting some landmarks that play a large part in Erie’s history.

That includes the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, which offered tours to the public.

The home is a 137-year-old facility and is the oldest state veteran home in the commonwealth.

Guests walked through the main corridor, the renovated chapel, took a trip to the blockhouse and finished the tour at the cemetery.

“It’s humbling to think that 137 years ago there were still people in the same capacities doing the same jobs serving veterans. It certainly is a proud tradition that we’re able to carry on,” said Ken Vybiral, volunteer resources coordinator.

Vybiral added that he’s looking forward to welcoming the public to more events now that the national declaration of emergency, prompted by COVID, has been removed.