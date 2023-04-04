(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Veterans home volunteers are receiving special recognition for their dedication and service during National Volunteer Month (April).

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is thanking the hundreds of volunteers who donate their time and talents to the staff and residents in the agency’s six veterans homes.

“We are proud of the incredible staff at our veterans homes and recognize they could not provide this high level of care without the assistance of volunteers who assist on a daily basis,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “These dedicated volunteers brighten each day for our residents. They are an incredible asset to our team.”

Volunteers provide crucial assistance to the staff at the homes, including transporting residents to events, helping during mealtime, participating in fun activities, staffing the snack stand and accompanying on field trips.

Throughout the month, each home will recognize volunteers with special events, including dinners, luncheons and ceremonies. Senior leaders from the agency will visit each home to personally thank the volunteers.

For Erie County, the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home (PSSH) will host a volunteer recognition reception at the home on April 18 at 7 p.m. During this event, 125 volunteers will be recognized for their collective 2,500 volunteer hours in 2022.

For more information about admission, employment or volunteer opportunities, visit Veterans Homes.