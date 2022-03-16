The Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA) building continues to take form after years of renovations.

Over a year ago, the roof was completed as phase one of PACA’s green roof project. Right now, PACA is currently trying to raise funds to further that project. The project will include solar panels, and a walkable green roof with public space for people to enjoy the beautiful view of State Street and all of Erie.

The executive director of PACA, Mark Tanenbaum, said the renovations are increasing opportunity for artists in the community.

“This is a final step of our renovations on our fourth floor. We started out on our first floor, we finished that second, third, fourth. We’re on our fourth floor, we need to go up to the fifth floor,” Tanenbaum said. “So, bit by bit, we’ve made our building more useful, more beautiful and more accessible for the artist community and the community at large.”

It’s opening weekend for PACA’s show “Between Riverside and Crazy,” staring Collis Allen Jr., Gabriel Martinez, Alex Staley, Alycia Olivar, Char Newport, Jordan T. Gilmore and Jennifer N. Perry. It’s being directed by JR Fabin.

The show takes place in New York City where Walter “Pops” Washington, a retired New York City policeman, is pursuing a discrimination lawsuit against the NYPD because he was accidently shot by another police officer. Pops wife has died and his son, “Junior,” has just been released from jail and they live in a rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive in New York City.

“Between Riverside and Crazy” is opening this Friday, March 18 and will run every Friday and Saturday until April 2. It’s a 2015 Pulitzer Prize Winner for Drama.

To purchase tickets for the show, click here.