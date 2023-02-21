A Polish treat has returned to a business on upper Peach Street.

Fuhrman’s bakers at Luminary Distillery are busy making paczki, and customers are lining up to buy them this morning.

The owners of Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider, Eatery say they want to continue the tradition of selling the filled treats during the Mardi Gras season.

The celebration culminates on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent.

One of the owners says they are happy to make the desserts, especially since there is a large polish community here in Erie.

“We always like to try and hit a lot of the important heritage sort of days when it comes to Polish items or Italian items, things like that. Being a local business, it’s incredibly important to have things like this where we can make something, a specialty item, that is really appreciated by certain parts of the community,” said Joel Normand, co-owner, Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider, Eatery.

Today is the last day paczki will be sold, however those who missed it can return to Luminary next year as the owners continue the tradition.