Students part of the Police Athletic League (PAL) are learning about careers in law enforcement other than being an officer.

The students visited Mercyhurst University to learn about their intelligence studies, cyber security and data science programs. Each program supports law enforcement with analytics by protecting information and networks.

This is the second week of PAL’s annual summer camp with Mercyhurst.

“These are a bunch of bright students. Our children today and our up-and-coming, soon-to-be college students are more and more on the technical side of understanding things like network, cybersecurity and understanding data, and that’s what they’re interested in. They’re also interested in doing good for their community and wanting to be in law enforcement,” said Brian Fuller, director of operations at Ridge College of Intelligence.

Fuller added he hopes these students will take advantage of their program in the future.