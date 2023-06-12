One Waterford favorite is set to return this summer.

Artists were brought in to paint wooden pallets for the second annual Palettes of Waterford art tour. The artwork will be displayed in storefronts throughout the town.

This is a good way to bring in foot traffic as well as display artists’ work. Each piece of artwork has its own special theme.

“Beautiful work, beautiful response from the community. High school students and all kinds of artists on all different types of media,” said Susan Osborn, Palettes of Waterford.

The artwork will be put up on June 30 and will be auctioned on September 16.