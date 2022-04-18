An owner with local roots has opened a third location, which made its debut at the Millcreek Mall Monday.

Pampered Palate Cafe & Bistro took over the old Starbucks location in the mall between Macy’s and AT&T. The owner opened the first location in Meadville before opening another one in Grove City two years ago.

The owner is excited to bring the Meadville staple to the Erie area where she grew up.

“It’s all fresh fruit from our bakery in Saegertown and our location in Meadville, everything’s brought local there, so it is really important for us to be back here in another central local location,” said Jennifer Bakus, owner.

Bakus says they are always looking for more employees. Visit facebook.com/PamperedPalateCafeAndBistro or email pamperedpalate@zoominternet.net to apply.