Wedding season is upon us, but the ripple affects of the pandemic are putting extra stress on brides planning their upcoming weddings.

Lena Donnelly and her Fiancé Ryan Martin got engaged in June of 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic. The pandemic shut the world down, altering their plans for a wedding in 2021.

“Everyone pushed their wedding back a year, because we wanted to do 2021, but pushing it back an extra year gave us more time to enjoy our engagement, have fun and plan how we really wanted to plan it,” said Lena Donnelly, bride.

Rising food costs pose the biggest threat for brides and caterers.

“It has gone up 38%, and it hasn’t been easy. Trying to keep my prices manageable so that everyone can have an event no matter what has been the biggest challenge,” said Brittany Pituch, owner, Concourse of Union Station Catering.

For Lena, she noticed the price of food increased the most. But one local wedding planner tells us other wedding services continue to rise as well.

“For us as a mobile service, it’s the gas mileage. We’re now paying another $1.50 a gallon for gas, and when you take into consideration consults, meetings, venue visits, that all adds up,” said Eve Frank, wedding planner.

The rising costs haven’t affected a Crawford County DJ company, but with so many weddings being rescheduled, it’s caused a huge backlog.

“We’ve actually had to tell people that we can’t do their wedding now because this person already rescheduled for this date or this person was already in contract for that date before you were. It’s been hectic,” said Kier Williams, DJ, Vincent Entertainment.

Lena and her fiancé will be walking down the aisle come June, relieved to finally celebrate with the people they love.

“Knowing that we’re able to have the people that love us and be surrounded by us will be there and you don’t have to worry about cutting people down, it’s a good blessing,” said Donnelly.