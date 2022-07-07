Crews are busy getting ready for the return of the Panegyri Greek Festival.

They said this year will be a return to normal, as they’re trying to make things similar to 2019, with outside eating and live music.

Last year was drive-thru and take-out only.

Organizers with the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church say they have been very busy the past couple weeks dealing with vendors and getting equipment delivered.

All the Greek food favorites will also be making a return such as gyros and lamb dinners.

“Our goal this year was to try and get as close to the original concept as possible. We are not quite there yet, but we are getting close,” said Mike Geanous, Panegyri Greek Festival Co-Chairman.

The two-day event kicks off Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. and runs through Saturday, July 9.