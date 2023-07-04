If you’d like to experience Greece without traveling, your opportunity is coming up.

The 35th annual Greek Festival kicks off this weekend, July 7-8.

There will be delicious Greek cuisine plus music and folk dancing. This is the primary fundraiser for the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

Every weekend since last September, the organizers have gathered to plan for this special weekend.

“We call it Panegyri, which is the Greek word for a ‘village party.’ This week is obviously crunch week for us, and as you can see, it’s July 4th and we have a bunch of people coming in. We have a whole event crew that’s going to come in once these parades are through to help out. It’s really a labor of love,” said Peter Zohos, volunteer.

The Greek Fest will take place this Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.