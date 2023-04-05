Big plans are underway for a large stretch of Parade Street.

Bishop Dwayne Brock gave an update to Erie City Council on the progression of the Parade Street development project. Brock, along with the East Side Renaissance, plans to revitalize the area with more businesses and residential spaces.

Their next goal is to add a grocery store on Parade Street. The East Side Renaissance is also looking for city council’s influence, leadership and support in their next steps.

“Back in the day, before we all were born, Parade Street was the major artery right here in Erie, Pennsylvania. We want to bring that back. What’s happening on State Street and Peach Street, what’s happening in the downtown district, why can’t it happen right there on Parade Street? We think it can and we’re going to make it happen,” said Bishop Dwayne Brock, East Side Renaissance.

