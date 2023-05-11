The United Way held its annual meeting Thursday afternoon.

Nearly 300 supporters and partners were at the meeting to highlight the work that the organization has completed in the last year. They focused on their flagship initiative which is community schools.

The president of United Way of Erie County said that this year is different because they are looking from the perspective of parents who have children at community schools.

“Parental engagement is so important for children. We know through research that the attendance increases when there’s positive parental engagement. Negative behavior decreases and we want the parents to feel good about their kids being in school,” said Laurie Root, president of United Way of Erie County.

Thursday’s meeting was the second in-person since the pandemic.