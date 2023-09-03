Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for some people.

But before calling quits on the summer season, thousands of people are expected to take advantage of Presque Isle throughout the weekend.

Everybody in Erie knows the reach Presque Isle has. But as the seasons change, people from out of town see this as their last chance to enjoy it.

Nothing beats a day at the beach, especially when it falls on an extended weekend due to Labor Day.

Holiday weekends like this bring visitors to Presque Isle from all over, some saying its charm throughout the summer is something you can’t find anywhere else.

“Presque Isle is an absolute jewel. It’s a state treasure, national treasure as far as I’m concerned,” said Al Duncan, a Buffalo, NY resident.

Duncan said Presque Isle is the perfect place to meet up with distant family; him being from Buffalo, New York and his family being from Pittsburgh. While he puts together a cookout for the family, the kids get to enjoy the water.

But days like this wouldn’t be possible without the watchful eye of Presque Isle lifeguards. This weekend serving as their last projected busy day of the season with several beaches open.

“We think our guards did very well. Anytime we don’t have any loss of life, that’s an excellent season,” said John Dahlstrend, lifeguard manager. “We feel we’re one of the best organizations in the United States.”

Dahlstrend applauds his guards despite facing staffing shortages all season long.

He added a lot of their lifeguards have other obligations when this time of year rolls around, losing even more of their force.

“These guards are on their way out. They have school, high school, college, some are going off to work, so they have other things on their mind so it can be difficult at times to stay focused at the end of the season,” Dahlstrend explained.

But they stay vigilant regardless. And that means more safe and fun days for visitors like Duncan and his family.

“With friends and family from our area, we on many occasions bring up Presque Isle in terms of, it’s not too far, it’s family oriented, bike paths, beaches, history, it’s got a little bit of everything for everybody,” Duncan went on to say.

Dahlstrend said even though it’s the end of their busy season, some beaches will continue to be guarded. He said at least one beach will be guarded, weather permitting, throughout the month of September.

And for those interested in becoming a lifeguard next season, you can read about the job here and call 814-833-0526 to speak to a lifeguard manager about applying.